Scattered rain and storms for parts of the day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re stuck with the rain and storms for most of the day. We’ll have some periods of dryness, but overall just expect a damp day with off and on rain showers. Some locally heavy rainfall at times can be expected.

Highs on Saturday stay mild and in the mid 60s in Knoxville to low 60s in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances continuing and temperatures near 42 to start Saturday.

Sunday is a clearing day, but much colder with temperatures only in the low 40s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday through Thursday are dry and cooler. Monday has the only widespread ‘hard freeze’ next week. There’s lots of sunshine to follow Monday, though Tuesday will have partly cloud-covered skies. The system that once looked to bring some mountain rain Tuesday now trends south.

There’s a small chance of *rain* showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Point blank: a White Christmas is not happening locally in 2021. While there’s a big range of temps in the Valley on Christmas, they’re all well above normal.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.