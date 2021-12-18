Soggy Saturday, Frigid Sunday, Early Look At Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fog is here with more spring-y weather. That’s going nowhere until late Saturday afternoon. These near-record warm temperatures really drop off starting Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fog is here, rain is mostly gone. That’s the case until 4:00-5:00 a.m. At that point, rain and an embedded December thunderstorm or two move northeast, starting near Watts Bar Lake. Those raindrops move towards the heart of the Valley by 6:00-9:00, pushing towards the Tri-Cities late morning. Pretty much everyone across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky will get rain Saturday, especially in the morning.

We do get a break mid-day, and we are still exceptionally warm for mid December. Winds howl out of the south, which is a warmer wind. Gusts will routinely hit 25 or even 30 mph.

Cold air starts piping in early Sunday morning. We have a 20+ degree drop by Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday through Thursday are dry and cooler. Monday has the only widespread ‘hard freeze’ next week. There’s lots of sunshine to follow Monday, though Tuesday will have partly cloud-covered skies. The system that once looked to bring some mountain rain Tuesday now trends south.

There’s a small chance of *rain* showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Point blank: a White Christmas is not happening locally in 2021. While there’s a big range of temps in the Valley on Christmas, they’re all well above normal.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.