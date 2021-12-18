Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines
The game has not been rescheduled at this time.
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee Vols were scheduled to go head-to-head against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.
The announcement came one hour before its tip-off scheduled for noon on Saturday.
According to a post on Twitter, all tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent on the method of purchase.
Head Coach Rick Barnes will hold a scrimmage game instead for fans who drove out to the game to watch the team.
This story is developing.
