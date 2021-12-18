Advertisement

Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines

The game has not been rescheduled at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee Vols were scheduled to go head-to-head against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

The announcement came one hour before its tip-off scheduled for noon on Saturday.

According to a post on Twitter, all tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent on the method of purchase.

The game has not been rescheduled at this time.

Head Coach Rick Barnes will hold a scrimmage game instead for fans who drove out to the game to watch the team.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
MyGoFlight CEO Charlie Schneider died following a plane crash near McGhee Tyson Airport,...
Report: MyGoFlight CEO, Charlie Schneider, dies following Alcoa plane crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes of I-40
Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic
Plane crash in Alcoa
Report: one dead one injured following plane crash in Alcoa
Bank robbery Suspect
KCSO, FBI investigating West Knoxville bank robbery

Latest News

UT game canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
UT Basketball Game Canceled
Anchorage Police Lights
KPD: Man critically injured in Knoxville shooting, suspect at large
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Scattered rain and storms will continue this afternoon
Regal Cinemas in Turkey Creek.
‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ brings big business to Knoxville movie theaters