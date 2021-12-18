Advertisement

Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines

The game has not been rescheduled at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee Vols were scheduled to go head-to-head against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

The announcement came one hour before its tip-off scheduled for noon on Saturday.

According to a post on Twitter, all tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent on the method of purchase.

The game has not been rescheduled at this time.

Head Coach Rick Barnes will hold a scrimmage game instead for fans who drove out to the game to watch the team.

The Vols were scheduled to tip-off just an hour after the news was released.

Freshman Kennedy Chandler told WVLT News that the cancelation was disappointing because he was excited to play against his hometown team.

This story is developing.

