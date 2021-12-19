East Tennesseans honor those who served by participating in Wreaths Across America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two million volunteers across the country participated in Wreaths Across America on Saturday, honoring those that served in the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans from the Civil War up to recent wars are buried at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyonsview Pike, which is just one of three veteran cemeteries in Knoxville.

For Jerry Johnson, he honored his childhood friend and AirForce veteran Charles Barksdale and has done so for years.

“From a very young until we were about 19 or 20 years old, we’d run the streets,” said Johnson.

To honor him, he placed a wreath on his friend’s headstone. One of 5,000 wreaths laid at the cemetery.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time since 2000,” Johnson said. “It means a lot and it brings a tear to ya.”

After placing a wreath on the headstone, people were asked to say the name of the veteran aloud. Names included William Petreman, James Bittle, and Arthur McGhee who were all being honored Saturday.

U.S. veteran Jeff Jones said, “They gave something of themselves for this country. Doesn’t matter the race, nationality, or religion, they all did the same thing. They served in our military.”

Johnson has remembered his childhood friend for over two decades now. He even leaves a penny on his headstone to let people know someone who cares about him visited his gravesite.

“I know he’s in a good place cause he was a good Christian person and he loved to make music for this world,” Johnson said.

Thousands across Knoxville continued to honor veterans and make sure they were never forgotten by donating $15 to purchase a wreath.

This was the first time that enough wreaths were donated to have every headstone donned with one.

