Advertisement

Pence helps with tornado cleanup in Mayfield

Pence in Mayfield
Pence in Mayfield(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, volunteered with tornado cleanup Saturday in Mayfield.

The Pences were there with Edward Graham on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse, which is a “non-denominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.”

“I’ve spent a lot of years serving the state of Indiana. We’ve seen our share of tornadoes, but I haven’t seen anything like this. The devastation here in Mayfield and across this region is heartbreaking,” Pence said.

Police officers and first responders joined other volunteers working their way through the debris in Graves County.

“This man came to our town, no advanced notice, no fanfare, and intentionally did not want to hinder our efforts. I had a conversation with him and he said to please relay his sincere thoughts and prayers for all of us. He then asked to pray with us there on that spot. He was humble, kind, and genuine. It was an honor,” said Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden.

“To see the first responders come along families the way that neighbors are helping neighbors, it just reminds me what a great state Kentucky is and what a great country this is,” Pence said.

The former vice president also visited the memorial wall at the Graves County Courthouse honoring the lives lost in the tornado.

“You are not alone. The American people are with you and that as our faith instructs us God is with you,” Pence said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Navy Shuler
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home

Latest News

High clouds increasing.
Starting out chilly, but more warmth arrives in time for Christmas
The Lady Vols are looking to make a comeback after Saturday’s loss to Stanford.
PREVIEW: Lady Vols set to face East Tennessee State Buccaneers
Yessiah and Quantez Finch
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy
High clouds Monday afternoon
Some high clouds Monday with seasonable temperatures
Beads inspire 6-year-old cancer patient during treatment
Beads inspire 6-year-old cancer patient during treatment