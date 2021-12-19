Pence helps with tornado cleanup in Mayfield

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, volunteered with tornado cleanup Saturday in Mayfield.

The Pences were there with Edward Graham on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse, which is a “non-denominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.”

“I’ve spent a lot of years serving the state of Indiana. We’ve seen our share of tornadoes, but I haven’t seen anything like this. The devastation here in Mayfield and across this region is heartbreaking,” Pence said.

Police officers and first responders joined other volunteers working their way through the debris in Graves County.

“This man came to our town, no advanced notice, no fanfare, and intentionally did not want to hinder our efforts. I had a conversation with him and he said to please relay his sincere thoughts and prayers for all of us. He then asked to pray with us there on that spot. He was humble, kind, and genuine. It was an honor,” said Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden.

“To see the first responders come along families the way that neighbors are helping neighbors, it just reminds me what a great state Kentucky is and what a great country this is,” Pence said.

The former vice president also visited the memorial wall at the Graves County Courthouse honoring the lives lost in the tornado.

“You are not alone. The American people are with you and that as our faith instructs us God is with you,” Pence said.

