Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was charged with child abuse, neglect, and endangerment, as well as a first offense DUI after police, found her suffering from an overdose with her toddler in the back seat, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to the Food City on Clinton Highway on Friday regarding a possible overdose in a gray Ford F150.

When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with the vehicle running and her 2-year-old son in the back seat, according to the report.

EMS personnel administered Narcan, causing her to regain consciousness.

Carringer explained that she had injected herself with heroin and had used the opioid before but had never overdosed in the past. She told officers that she had only used the opioid because she had a bad day and that her husband was arrested earlier that day in Anderson Co. for domestic assault, according to the police report.

The Department of Child Services place Carringer’s son, in the custody of his grandmother, and Carringer was taken into custody for DUI first offense and reckless endangerment of a child according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.