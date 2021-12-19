‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navy Shuler, son of former Tennessee and NFL quarterback star, Heath Shuler, announced his commitment to the Vols Sunday morning.

The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback signed to Appalachian State University in 2019 but did not play for the Mountaineers this season. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 10 before saying he was ‘coming home’ to Tennessee in a Twitter post on Dec. 19.

I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love and the ability to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank all of the coaches from Power 5 to Group of 5 programs that have offered me. It’s been very humbling. With that being said, I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee, and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the power T. I would like to thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me this opportunity! Rocky Top has always been my home. It’s time to return! #GBO

Tennessee great, Heath Shuler, played at Tennessee from 1991-93 and started as quarterback his last two years on Rocky Top. He led the Vols to an 18-5-1 record during that time and was named 1993 SEC Player of the Year. The same year he finished as the runner-up in the 1993 Heisman Trophy voting.

Shuler was the No. 3 overall selection in the 1994 NFL Draft, selected by the Washington Redskins, according to the University of Tennessee.

Once Navy announced the news, Heath said, “Words can’t describe….So proud. Love you son!!” on Twitter.

