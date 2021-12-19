Some high clouds Monday with seasonable temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds clear out overnight, but move in quickly Monday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will continue to see those clouds push out of here, allowing temperatures to drop near 28 degrees by Monday morning.

We’ll start out with mostly sunny skies Monday, but high clouds move back in quickly. Highs are expected to get near 50 degrees Monday afternoon. Some spots might only top out in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday features a mixture of sun and clouds with more seasonable temperatures. The average high this time of year is around 50 degrees.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting closer to the mid-50s by Thursday.

That mixture of sun and clouds returns Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It looks like we could see a few rain showers a little bit later Christmas Day. Temperatures look to increase Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, so expect temperatures well above normal.

Christmas holiday extremes (WVLT)

We will not see a white Christmas this year, but at least we are not going to be near any of the extremes either!

Sunday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

