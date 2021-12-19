Advertisement

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd runs marathon in Antarctica

The University of Tennessee was represented at the Antarctica Ice Marathon!
UT President Boyd
UT President Boyd(Randy Boyd Facebook)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd ran a marathon in Antarctica on Dec. 17, decked out in UT gear.

Boyd represented the university at the Antarctica Ice Marathon, facing a high of -15 degrees Celsius at 2100′ elevation.

The system president thanked everyone who cheered him on along his 26.2-mile journey but said it was by far the hardest and slowest marathon he had ever run.

Out of 44 runners in the Men’s Marathon, Boyd placed 16th by running the distance in 5 hours, 25 minutes and 59 seconds, according to the marathon’s Facebook page.

-15 Degrees Celsius 2100' in Elevation 26.2 Miles Marathon in Antartica = ✅ It was by far the hardest and slowest...

Posted by Randy Boyd on Sunday, December 19, 2021

