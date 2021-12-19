University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd runs marathon in Antarctica

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd ran a marathon in Antarctica on Dec. 17, decked out in UT gear.

Boyd represented the university at the Antarctica Ice Marathon, facing a high of -15 degrees Celsius at 2100′ elevation.

The system president thanked everyone who cheered him on along his 26.2-mile journey but said it was by far the hardest and slowest marathon he had ever run.

It was by far the hardest and slowest marathon I’ve ever run, but it was the most spectacular. Thankfully the wind was very light and the sky was clear, so we were very lucky. In the days before, wind gusts had reached up to 85 mph! Footing was the hardest: sliding and slipping and sinking in snow. Spectacular awe inspiring place, but there is a reason humans don’t live there. Thanks to everyone who cheered me on along the way! #EverywhereUT

Out of 44 runners in the Men’s Marathon, Boyd placed 16th by running the distance in 5 hours, 25 minutes and 59 seconds, according to the marathon’s Facebook page.

