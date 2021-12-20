Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.(NCMEC)
By Eric Franklin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas-area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KWTX reported she last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
Anchorage Police Lights
KPD: Man critically injured in Knoxville shooting, suspect at large
MyGoFlight CEO Charlie Schneider died following a plane crash near McGhee Tyson Airport,...
Report: MyGoFlight CEO, Charlie Schneider, dies following Alcoa plane crash
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents
Tennessee was getting prepared to go head-to-head with Memphis before it was canceled an hour...
Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines

Latest News

High clouds Monday afternoon
Some high clouds Monday with seasonable temperatures
Beads inspire 6-year-old cancer patient during treatment
Beads inspire 6-year-old cancer patient during treatment
Yessiah and Quantez Finch
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents