Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it would extend holiday hours and host a New Years’s Eve celebration this year.

The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will enjoy the stunning lights of our Enchanted Winter experience in Arctic Alley, the TreeTop Skywalk, AnaVista Tower, and among the winter blooms in Vista Gardens,” a spokesperson said. “While relaxing at Black Bear Village or in Firefly Village, visitors to the park will also enjoy live entertainment all day featuring the musical talents of the Kincaid Band, Monroeville and Hendry Bombat.”

Starting at 10:00 p.m., staff will gift guests party items to celebrate and watch the City of Gatlinburg’s fireworks begin at midnight.

Visit the official website to learn more and get your admission tickets to Anakeesta.

