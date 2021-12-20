Advertisement

Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Guests can celebrate New Years's Eve a Anakeesta
Guests can celebrate New Years's Eve a Anakeesta(Anakeesta)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it would extend holiday hours and host a New Years’s Eve celebration this year.

The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will enjoy the stunning lights of our Enchanted Winter experience in Arctic Alley, the TreeTop Skywalk, AnaVista Tower, and among the winter blooms in Vista Gardens,” a spokesperson said. “While relaxing at Black Bear Village or in Firefly Village, visitors to the park will also enjoy live entertainment all day featuring the musical talents of the Kincaid Band, Monroeville and Hendry Bombat.”

Starting at 10:00 p.m., staff will gift guests party items to celebrate and watch the City of Gatlinburg’s fireworks begin at midnight.

Visit the official website to learn more and get your admission tickets to Anakeesta.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents
A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
Yessiah and Quantez Finch
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy

Latest News

Light showers possible Tuesday for some
More clouds with light showers for some Tuesday
A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
Plane crash in Alcoa
Preliminary report: One dead, one injured following plane crash