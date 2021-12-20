Beads inspire 6-year-old cancer patient during treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beads for Courage gives pediatric cancer patients beads during their cancer treatment as a way to document their journey. Noal Sileno has over 3,100 beads during his 3-years fighting leukemia.

A lot of days during the 6-year-old’s treatment are like what happened Sunday.

“I just don’t feel like eating today,” said Sileno.

When Noah began his fight, his mother, Martha, was told about the Beads for Courage program.

“I quickly realized it was a tangible way to document our cancer journey,” Martha said.

Each bead or charm signifies something he endured during his journey.

“Like blood and chemo. They represent courage,” Noah said.

In three years and over 3,100 beads, his mother found out he was a fighter.

“He never gives up. He’s full of life,” Martha said. “He’s full of spirit. He goes into it even on hard days like today and he’s always got a smile on his face.”

There are positive beads and charms including a purple heart which signifies he went into remission. Two months ago, his cancer came back but his mother is confident he can beat it again.

“It gives me a lot of hope. I know the journey is long and the days are hard but the years flew by last time and I think they’ll fly by this time,” Martha said.

As Noah continues his cancer journey, he has a special message for everyone fighting just like him.

“Be strong and be brave,” Noah said.

Noah is expected to get hundreds of more beads as he battles cancer a second time.

