Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy
Yessiah Finch is a 2-month-old boy, weighs approximately 8 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered Child Alert for Yessiah Finch out of Clarksville.
Officials believe that Yessiah was with Quantez Finch, who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping.
Yessiah was found safe in Champaign Co., Illinois, according to officials with the TBI. Champaign is more than 300 miles away from Clarksville.
