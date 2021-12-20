How to not spread COVID-19 during the holiday season in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some spokespeople for nationwide pharmacies said over-the-counter at-home tests are in ample supply, but are in “high demand.”

“We are seeing extremely high demand on Covid-19 at-home testing kits,” said Walmart spokesperson Tricia Moriarty said. “We do have strong inventory nationally in store, however, inventory is more limited online, depending on the zip code.”

“If you’re vaccinated or not or if you have symptoms or not and you want to go that extra mile, get a test just before you get together with all your friends and relatives,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Walgreens said that they had seen an “unprecedented increase” in demand for rapid OTC at-home tests across the country, as well.

“Following Thanksgiving and leading into the upcoming holiday week, we’ve seen an unprecedented increase in demand for rapid OTC COVID-19 tests across the country and are working with our suppliers to ensure customers have access to self-test kits through the holidays,” Walgreens spokesperson Zoe Krey said. “Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid OTC testing solutions. For consumers looking for specific items, Walgreens.com updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day.”

CVS said that they were mobilized to respond to the surge in demand for testing in certain areas and had administered 41 million tests in-person in November alone. They also said that they were continuing to meet the demand for tests, even with the increasing numbers of patients wanting to get tests.

“Patients have the option to schedule an appointment for either a rapid COVID-19 test, with results available within hours, or a COVID-19 test at the pharmacy drive-thru windows,” CVS spokesperson Shannon Dillon said. “The self-swab collected at the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru window is processed by an independent, third-party lab and those results are generally available within 1-2 days, but may take longer due to local surges in COVID-19 cases. In addition, CVS stores across the country offer multiple over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits, allowing patients to self-test at home.”

“While Publix does not offer COVID-19 testing in stores, we do have at home COVID-19 tests available to purchase at Publix pharmacies. These kits can be found at the pharmacy counter,” said Jared Glover, a spokesperson for Publix, “We have enough supply to last through the holidays.”

According to a Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson, Corie Gouge, “COVID-19 testing continues to be available at all local health departments in the region, and testing volume remains steady week over week. All of our local county health departments offer COVID-19 tests, including self-tests. "

The Knox County Health Department has reported an increase in COVID-19 testing across the county. Along with more testing, a health department spokesperson shared they have also seen an increase in positive tests.

In the U.S., President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on the latest omicron variant on Tuesday, less than a year after he suggested that the country would essentially be back to normal by Christmas.

His top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made the rounds on television over the weekend, promising that the Democrat will issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

