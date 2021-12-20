Jefferson City animal shelter in need of help to keep animals warm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As the temperatures drop this winter, the Companion Animal Rescue and Education Shelter (C.A.R.E) in Jefferson County needs help to keep shelter dogs warm.

The director of the shelter, Lisa Breen, said they need heaters and people with skills who can help them build better-heated areas for their dogs.

“Concerns that we have is when it gets below zero at night, I don’t want them to be cold,” said Breen, “We want heat, we want them to be protected from the elements.”

Breen says currently the shelter is taking care of thirty-six dogs. Right now in efforts to help keep them warm, staff at the shelter have placed tarp around the outdoor over-flow kennels.

Heinz Lauer, a volunteer at the shelter, said there won’t be enough as the temperatures drop.

“Also the roofing is is an issue because the wind is blowing the rain and the snow inside the kennels and it’s just hardening for me to see how the dogs have to live,” shared Lauer.

Breen said so far people have donated blankets and Igloo dog houses to help.

If you have items like heaters or insulation material to donate, or can help the shelter with construction work you are asked to contact the shelter or stop by.

