Knox Co. Commission approves new vocational academy coming to downtown Knoxville

The academy would be located at 1803 N. Central Street.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted unanimously on a vocational job training academy coming to Knoxville on Monday.

The Construction Trades Academy will be located at 1803 N. Central Street. The lease agreement will allow the academy to be on the property for a base term of five years and renew the lease for one additional five-year term.

