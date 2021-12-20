Knox County Health Department sees increase in COVID-19 testing, positive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the holidays around the corner, the Knox County Health Department has reported an increase in COVID-19 testing across the county. Along with more testing, a health department spokesperson shared they have also seen an increase in positive tests.

Testing at the health department is done and supplied by the company EDP Biotech. The transition to the company happened a few months ago and allows the clinical team members to focus on other areas of the COVID response, as well as resume traditional job responsibilities, according to a spokesperson with the Knox County Health Department.

Tests at the health department are given to those who are uninsured with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who are uninsured and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. People are seen on a walk-in basis and EDP Biotech has been able to accommodate the demand that they are seeing.

For those seeking tests ahead of the holidays, the department encourages people to visit their testing webpage that outlines locations across the county where individuals can get tested for COVID-19.

The Knox County Health Department urges anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to get tested and isolate until their test results come in.

