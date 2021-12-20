KPD attempting to identify woman following fatal assault at Pilot gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Violent Crimes Unit investigators are attempting to identify an unknown woman in an assault on Dec. 13 at a Pilot gas station. Police said she is pictured with a man who is accused of assaulting another man.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the gas station at 2518 N. Broadway in reference to the assault, according to a release.

Upon arrival, 43-year-old Branden Lenz was found unresponsive near the store’s parking lot. He was then taken to the UT Medical Center in critical condition, where he died from his injuries on Thursday, Dec. 16., KPD officials said.

According to an investigation, Lenz was hit by an unknown man.

A woman was pictured with the man accused of assault following the confrontation. The two fled the scene before the officers’ arrival and have not been identified.

“The woman has a cleft lip and is believed to be homeless and frequent the Pilot where the assault occurred,” investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding her identity or possible whereabouts is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This investigation is ongoing.

