Advertisement

Man arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police

The man was charged with motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment among other charges.
Man arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police
Man arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police(Pixabay)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after stealing an unlocked and unattended car from a gas station and fleeing from officers, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Monday at around 7:00 a.m., police were called to the scene after a victim’s car was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Pilot at N. Broadway by an unknown individual. The victim told officers she left her vehicle unlocked with the keys still in the ignition while she went into the store, and the car was gone when she came out of the store.

Minutes after officers arrived at the scene, officials spotted the stolen car and attempted to initiate a stop on Dutch Valley Drive near The Hague but were unsuccessful, according to officials. Following a brief pursuit, the vehicle turned on to Plummer Drive, and the driver exited the car shortly after and fled on foot.

Officers continued to chase the driver on foot until they briefly lost sight of him. Responding officers, however, set up a perimeter, and, with assistance from a K-9 unit, the driver was located and taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Luke Johnson, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee. After KPD’s investigation, Johnson was charged with motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

KPD officials said they strongly encourage motorists to always take their keys and lock their car when leaving it unattended for any amount of time. Leaving your keys in the car could make your vehicle easier for thieves to take advantage of.

By simply shutting off your engine, taking your keys, and locking your car every time you leave it unattended, you can significantly reduce the chance that you will become a victim of car theft.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents
A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
Yessiah and Quantez Finch
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy

Latest News

Knox County Health Department sees increase in COVID-19 testing, positive cases
Light showers possible Tuesday for some
More clouds with light showers for some Tuesday
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
Powell Home Catches Fire
UT head coach watches his team scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday December...
Vols ready to move forward