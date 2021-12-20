Man arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after stealing an unlocked and unattended car from a gas station and fleeing from officers, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Monday at around 7:00 a.m., police were called to the scene after a victim’s car was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Pilot at N. Broadway by an unknown individual. The victim told officers she left her vehicle unlocked with the keys still in the ignition while she went into the store, and the car was gone when she came out of the store.

Minutes after officers arrived at the scene, officials spotted the stolen car and attempted to initiate a stop on Dutch Valley Drive near The Hague but were unsuccessful, according to officials. Following a brief pursuit, the vehicle turned on to Plummer Drive, and the driver exited the car shortly after and fled on foot.

Officers continued to chase the driver on foot until they briefly lost sight of him. Responding officers, however, set up a perimeter, and, with assistance from a K-9 unit, the driver was located and taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Luke Johnson, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee. After KPD’s investigation, Johnson was charged with motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

KPD officials said they strongly encourage motorists to always take their keys and lock their car when leaving it unattended for any amount of time. Leaving your keys in the car could make your vehicle easier for thieves to take advantage of.

By simply shutting off your engine, taking your keys, and locking your car every time you leave it unattended, you can significantly reduce the chance that you will become a victim of car theft.

