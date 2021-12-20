Advertisement

Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, went missing on Tuesday, according to officials with the New Market Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - The missing teen from New Market returned home, according to her parents.

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was reported missing when she left her house on Tuesday and didn’t return home, according to officials.

Her parents told WVLT News that she returned home Sunday night after they followed leads on her location.

