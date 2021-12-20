Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, went missing on Tuesday, according to officials with the New Market Police Department.
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - The missing teen from New Market returned home, according to her parents.
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was reported missing when she left her house on Tuesday and didn’t return home, according to officials.
Her parents told WVLT News that she returned home Sunday night after they followed leads on her location.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.