Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - The missing teen from New Market returned home, according to her parents.

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was reported missing when she left her house on Tuesday and didn’t return home, according to officials.

Her parents told WVLT News that she returned home Sunday night after they followed leads on her location.

