More clouds with light showers for some Tuesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says to expect warmer temperatures heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Light showers possible Tuesday for some
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see some more clouds Tuesday with light showers for some. We’ll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head towards Christmas!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see those clouds increase making for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will start out 35 degrees Tuesday morning with a few light showers.

The spotty rain continues Tuesday. The area that has the best chance for rain is the southern valley to the foothills and the Smoky Mountains. A stray light shower is possible in the central valley as well. Highs will top out near 51 degrees in Knoxville. Other areas might stay in the 40s once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny. Wednesday is chilly, from freezing to upper 40s in the afternoon, then back to the 20s Wednesday night. Thursday starts warming up, with a high of 55 degrees.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. A spotty shower is possible late Friday evening, with scattered showers spreading out Friday night into early Saturday morning, but falling back to spotty early Saturday.

Christmas Eve forecast
Christmas Eve forecast(WVLT)

Rain chances are spotty Sunday, with scattered rain returning late Monday. We’re monitoring better rain chances just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Monday evening's 8-day forecast
Monday evening's 8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

