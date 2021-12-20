Advertisement

North Knoxville Medical Center to open new cardiac rehabilitation program

The new program combines education, support and exercise therapy.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center announced the opening of its brand new cardiac rehabilitation program and is now officially accepting patients.

“I am pleased to stand here today to announce the opening of this program as this has been a need in our community for many years. This new Cardiac Rehabilitation program is an example of our ongoing commitment to better serve you,” said Colin Mcrae, Chief Executive Officer for Tennova Healthcare- North Knoxville Medical Center. “Patients will no longer need to transfer to other facilities for cardiac rehab. We can now take care of them right here at home.”

The new program combines education, support and exercise therapy. According to the release, patients will learn heart-healthy habits from a multidisciplinary team of physical therapists, nutritionists and exercise specialists.

“As promised, we are continuing to grow the breadth and depth of our services as this is a much needed program for this community,” said Tony Benton, President and Chief Executive Officer for Tennova Healthcare East Market. “As we look at our Tennova Story you will see that investing in programs, facilities, employees and medical staff are very important to providing quality healthcare, such as cardiac rehab. We are very excited to offer this service to the community!”

The new facility is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested can call 865-859-7940 for more information.

