PREVIEW: Lady Vols set to face East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The Lady Vols are looking to make a comeback after Saturday’s loss to Stanford.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - n-state foes No. 7/9 Tennessee (9-1) and ETSU (1-10) will face one another on Monday, meeting for the seventh consecutive season and for the 28th time in the series.

The Lady Vols and Buccaneers are set to tip off at 6:32 p.m. Monday in Thompson-Boling Arena in a contest that will mark the final competition before the holiday break for the Big Orange.

The battle marks the third of five consecutive home games during the month of December for UT and the first of two straight match-ups against schools within the Volunteer State.

Tennessee enters Monday night’s test after losing a top-10 clash with No. 3/3 Stanford on Saturday evening, 74-63, in Knoxville before a season-best crowd of 10,017. The setback to the Cardinal ended Kelli Harper’s finest start in 18 years as a head coach. It also halted UT’s best season-opening run since 2017-18 as well as a 10-game home winning streak that dated back to Jan. 24, 2021.

ETSU, meanwhile, comes to Knoxville bearing the weight of an eight-game losing skid and 1-10 overall record under first-year head coach Simon Harris. The Buccaneers’ most recent contest saw them drop a 61-48 decision at Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

