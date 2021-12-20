Advertisement

School bus aide killed in rollover crash outside Houston

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - An educational aide is dead after a school bus carrying students with special needs rolled over on a Texas road.

A Hempstead Independent School District bus was carrying four students Friday afternoon on the way home when it rolled over and crashed in the rural outskirts of Waller County, Texas. Abigail Ragston, a 59-year-old bus aide, was killed in the crash.

“It overcorrected and rolled, and when it rolled, it rolled from one end of the roadway to the other side,” said Sgt. Erik Burse with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Abigail Ragston, a 59-year-old educational aide, was killed in a school bus crash. She is...
Abigail Ragston, a 59-year-old educational aide, was killed in a school bus crash. She is survived by her husband, four grown children and seven grandchildren.(Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Abigail Ragston, a native of Hempstead, is one of 14 siblings. She is survived by four grown children and seven grandchildren.

“I’m thankful to God for the years that he gave us together, and if I could say something to Abigail, I’d tell her to come back, if she could come back,” said her husband, Frederick Ragston.

Her husband says Abigail Ragston worked for the school district for 20 years and loved working with students.

“She was doing what she loved to do, and I’ll just say that we left this morning with our normal routine: ‘I love you. Have a good day.’ And you just never know when your loved one is not going to come back home,” Frederick Ragston said.

Three of the four students on the bus were taken to the hospital following the crash. A high school student was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken by ambulance to a different hospital.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say they will be working to determine what caused the driver to lose control and overcorrect. There were seat belts on the bus, but it’s unknown who was wearing them.

The school district released a statement saying it is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Navy Shuler
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Missing Jefferson Co. teen found, according to parents
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home

Latest News

Your Forecast From WVLT
Starting out chilly, but more warmth arrives in time for Christmas
Investigators say they will be working to determine what caused the bus driver to lose control...
Educational aide killed, multiple injured in Texas school bus crash
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
She plans to move out of her apartment after she found a motion-activated camera installed on...
'A really violating feeling': Woman discovers camera on apartment's bedroom ceiling