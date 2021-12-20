Advertisement

Starting out chilly, but more warmth arrives in time for Christmas

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some showers this week, and a lot of warming ahead.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week starts out seasonable, but temperatures are about 10 degrees above average by Christmas Eve. Most of this week is dry, but we do have spotty rain to track now, and more scattered rain comes to town by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear and cold! Well, back to a normal chill. We’re starting the day in the upper 20s, which is just below average. Now, it feels colder for many, because of a light breeze, and that does help to keep frost from being widespread.

From mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high clouds move in and filter our sunshine for this afternoon. We’re topping out around 50 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, and a stray shower is possible, with a low around 35 degrees under the clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain coverage. The best reach of rain is the southern Valley to the foothills and Smoky Mountains, as a system to our south pumps up these extra clouds. A stray light shower is possible in the central Valley and North, with a high around 51 degrees in Knoxville.

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny. Wednesday is chilly, from freezing to upper 40s in the afternoon, then back to the 20s Wednesday night. Thursday starts warming up, with a high of 55 degrees.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. A spotty shower is possible late Friday evening, with scattered showers spreading out Friday night into early Saturday morning, but falling back to spotty early Saturday.

Rain chances are spotty Sunday, with scattered rain returning late Monday. We’re monitoring better rain chances just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

