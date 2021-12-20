VIDEO: Powell home catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.

As of 4:25 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said they were at the scene located on Granville Connor Road and are working to put the fire out.

A witness told WVLT News that occupants of the home were removing personal items while it was on fire. At this time, it is believed that all home occupants were evacuated and are safe.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working structure fire in Powell on Granville Conner Rd. pic.twitter.com/ZGcMUKMSd7 — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) December 20, 2021

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.