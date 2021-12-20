Advertisement

VIDEO: Powell home catches fire

Rural Metro Fire officials said they were on the scene.
By Paige Hill
Dec. 20, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.

As of 4:25 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said they were at the scene located on Granville Connor Road and are working to put the fire out.

A witness told WVLT News that occupants of the home were removing personal items while it was on fire. At this time, it is believed that all home occupants were evacuated and are safe.

This is a developing situation.

