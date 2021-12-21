Advertisement

Act fast: cabins, lodges in the Smokies nearly booked through the new year

AAA expects 2.6 million Tennesseans will be hitting the road between Dec. 23rd - Jan. 2nd.
Act fast: cabins, lodges nearly booked through the new year
Act fast: cabins, lodges nearly booked through the new year(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Some cabins around the Great Smokey Mountains are nearly sold out for the holiday season, according to some companies. The good news is there’s still time for families to plan a quick getaway without breaking the bank.

Management with Cabins for You said they’re about 85% full for Christmas and nearly sold out for the New Year.

Honeymooners Randy and Lana Sanders are celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple in the Smokies.

“We are going to the Dixie Stampede and then we’re going to go see Spider-Man, we’re doing that in just a little bit and then we’re going to Cherokee, North Carolina,” Sanders said.

They’re joining thousands of others settling into the area and checking off a list of must see’s this week.

“Number one is ride those mini go-carts. Number two is probably play some mini golf or putt putt and number three is probably an arcade,” 9-year-old Parker said.

License plates from coast to coast coming to East Tennessee to celebrate through Christmas and the new year. Traffic is starting to pick up along the parkway and parts of the mountains. AAA expects 2.6 million Tennesseans will be hitting the road between Dec. 23rd - Jan. 2nd.

More than 109 million Americans will spend the holidays away from home.

Starting Monday, some cabin companies are offering discounts as a way to sell out before January. They suggest calling ahead for rates.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive
If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at...
Iraq war veteran’s companion dog escapes while attending fellow soldier’s funeral
HIV cases are increasing in East Tennessee.
East Tennessee sees an increase in HIV cases among those who inject drugs
UT head coach watches his team scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday December...
Vols ready to move forward, UT encourages fans to arrive early to game