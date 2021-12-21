Act fast: cabins, lodges in the Smokies nearly booked through the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Some cabins around the Great Smokey Mountains are nearly sold out for the holiday season, according to some companies. The good news is there’s still time for families to plan a quick getaway without breaking the bank.

Management with Cabins for You said they’re about 85% full for Christmas and nearly sold out for the New Year.

Honeymooners Randy and Lana Sanders are celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple in the Smokies.

“We are going to the Dixie Stampede and then we’re going to go see Spider-Man, we’re doing that in just a little bit and then we’re going to Cherokee, North Carolina,” Sanders said.

They’re joining thousands of others settling into the area and checking off a list of must see’s this week.

“Number one is ride those mini go-carts. Number two is probably play some mini golf or putt putt and number three is probably an arcade,” 9-year-old Parker said.

License plates from coast to coast coming to East Tennessee to celebrate through Christmas and the new year. Traffic is starting to pick up along the parkway and parts of the mountains. AAA expects 2.6 million Tennesseans will be hitting the road between Dec. 23rd - Jan. 2nd.

More than 109 million Americans will spend the holidays away from home.

Starting Monday, some cabin companies are offering discounts as a way to sell out before January. They suggest calling ahead for rates.

