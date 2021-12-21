Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Rural Metro responds to attic fire
Rural Metro responds to retail store fire in Strawberry Plains
One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive