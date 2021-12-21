Advertisement

Appeals court upholds mask requirement for Knox Co. Schools

Knox County Schools argued virtual classes are a reasonable accommodation, but children attend at home and must be supervised.
A federal appeals court has upheld the mask requirement for Knox County Schools.
A federal appeals court has upheld the mask requirement for Knox County Schools.(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the mask requirement for Knox County Schools.

A U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit panel on Monday denied the school board’s request to pause the mask requirement while the issue is debated in court, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled in September the school system must adopt a mask mandate to help protect children with health problems more susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic.

Knox County Schools argued virtual classes are a reasonable accommodation, but children attend at home and must be supervised.

“Like the district court, we are not persuaded that virtual schooling is a reasonable alternative to universal masking,” the appeals court wrote.

The full appeal of the Knox County case will be heard at a later date, the newspaper reported.

Knox County adopted a mask mandate during the 2020-21 school year but chose not to this year despite COVID-19 numbers that remained high. Public health agencies say indoor mask-wearing is a key coronavirus-prevention tool.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

UT head coach watches his team scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday December...
Vols ready to move forward, UT encourages fans to arrive early to game
Jaydin Phipps- missing Morristown teen
Search underway for missing Morristown teen
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges
Woman uses an at-home COVID-19 test kit
How to not spread COVID-19 during the holiday season in East Tenn.