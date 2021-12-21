Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal mobile home fire

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire and the death of a woman who was found inside following the fire. The fire occurred on Hamil Road in Friendsville at approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Firefighters from Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department located a woman deceased inside the mobile home after the fire. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending positive identification. Results are pending of an autopsy and toxicology screen conducted on the victim at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center earlier Tuesday.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.

Another resident of the mobile home, Brandon Don Seaton, 36, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with public intoxication. Seaton is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $1,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. December 22.

