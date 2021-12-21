Blount County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of missing class ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a class ring that was turned over to officials on Monday by a citizen, according to a Facebook post. The person who turned in the ring said it was recovered from a waterway.

They believe the ring belongs to a man and who attended the former Walland Middle School, according to the post.

If this ring belongs to you, or if you know the person to who it may belong, please contact Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations during normal business hours at (865)273-5001.

