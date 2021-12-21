Blount County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of missing class ring
They believe the ring belongs to a man and who attended the former Walland Middle School, according to the post.
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a class ring that was turned over to officials on Monday by a citizen, according to a Facebook post. The person who turned in the ring said it was recovered from a waterway.
If this ring belongs to you, or if you know the person to who it may belong, please contact Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations during normal business hours at (865)273-5001.
