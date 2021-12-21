Advertisement

Blount County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of missing class ring

They believe the ring belongs to a man and who attended the former Walland Middle School, according to the post.
Officials looking for owner of missing ring
Officials looking for owner of missing ring(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a class ring that was turned over to officials on Monday by a citizen, according to a Facebook post. The person who turned in the ring said it was recovered from a waterway.

DECEMBER 21, 2021 DOES THIS CLASS RING BELONG TO YOU? MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE - We are looking for the owner of this...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

They believe the ring belongs to a man and who attended the former Walland Middle School, according to the post.

If this ring belongs to you, or if you know the person to who it may belong, please contact Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations during normal business hours at (865)273-5001.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

Hoping to boost Cocke County Jail security
Sheriff exploring ways to stop drugs from getting into Cocke County jail
One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Tennova, UT Medical Center reports rise in COVID hospitalizations
Water flowing from a well in the Newman's Ridge community.
Bringing clean water to the Newman’s Ridge Community
Knoxville's Pretentious Glass Co. celebrates success
East Tenn. glass blowing company recognized across the country