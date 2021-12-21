Bringing clean water to the Newman’s Ridge Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For decades, people living in the Newman’s Ridge community in Sneedville have relied on wells and springs as a source for their water, but it has now come to the attention of the Sneedville Utility District that most of the water in that area isn’t fit to drink.

Hancock County received a grant that will help provide a water line to the community giving them clean drinkable water.

The Mayor of Hancock County, Thomas Harrison, said the Utility District has learned the water currently flowing in the area has been contaminated with a variety of things.

”Oil has been mostly predominant, some natural gas. Maybe some sulfur and it stains their clothing. Those folks have had a horrible water situation all their life,” said Harrison.

Harrison said money for the water line came from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Those living in the Newman’s Ridge community are happy to be getting drinkable water flowing through their homes. Jack Trent said he has lived in the area for over 70 years and is ready for the new water line to be installed.

“My water tests bad, which most water on this ridge test bad. Mine test real bad. It has bacteria and E-Coli. So we can’t drink it,” shared Trent.

Officials working on the Newman’s Ridge project said bidding for the project will take place in the spring, with work slated to start next fall, taking six to eight months to complete.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.