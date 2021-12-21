Clouds and a few light showers moving through today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and cooler air linger today, with a few spots of drizzle to rain showers. Next up the sky clears, then late week the warmer air starts flowing our way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with mostly cloudy views, keeping temperatures steady in the low to mid 30s. Spots of drizzle to flurries are popping up.

The spotty showers and cloudy views continue today, with drizzle to light rain, and snow in the mountaintops. The seasonable chill continues, with a high around 49 degrees. A warm jacket comes in handy today!

Tonight gradually becomes partly cloudy, with patchy fog, and a low around 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny. Wednesday is chilly, with a high around 47 degrees with a chilly breeze. We’ll drop to the 20s to start Thursday, but we’ll rebound nicely to 55 degrees.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. A spotty shower is possible late Friday evening, with scattered showers spreading out Friday night into early Saturday morning, but falling back to spotty Saturday. Gusts pick up at times Friday to around 20 to 30 mph, then up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

Rain chances are spotty Sunday, with scattered rain returning late Monday, and continuing at times through Tuesday. Scattered showers look to continue beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

