Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cosby High School teacher and coach has been suspended after being indicted on child pornography charges on Nov. 23.

According to court documents obtained by WVLT News, Spencer Dale Holt knowingly distributed child pornography for at least the preceding year.

Holt faces one count for the distribution of child pornography and one count of knowingly possessing child pornography, according to court documents.

Cocke County Schools Public Information Officer Casey Kelley said that Holt had been suspended without pay in November.

In cooperation with Law Enforcement, Cocke County Schools teacher Spencer Holt was suspended without pay November 22, 2021, pending the full and complete resolution of the legal process. Mr. Holt was hired on August 2, 2019, as Physical Education and Wellness teacher and football coach at Cosby High School.

According to the indictment, investigators seized an iPhone as evidence.

