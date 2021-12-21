Advertisement

East Tennessee sees an increase in HIV cases among those who inject drugs

With the increase in infections, increased testing will be critical to identifying and helping those impacted get care.
HIV cases are increasing in East Tennessee.
HIV cases are increasing in East Tennessee.(WSAZ)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health, the Knox County and East Tennessee Health Department said there was an increase in newly diagnosed HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) coinfections among persons who inject drugs in the area.

In an effort to find and help people who may be impacted, the organizations ask that the public do the following:

  1. Test anyone for HIV and HCV who presents for medical care and reports any history of substance use (who are not already known to be HIV or HCV positive).
  2. If a patient tests positive for HIV or HCV, immediately link them to care. Inform newly diagnosed patients that the Knox County or East Tennessee Regional Health Department will be reaching out to them for more information and can help them access low-cost or free care/treatment if needed.
  3. If you see a patient who has been previously diagnosed with HIV but is not engaged in regular care, reconnect the patient to HIV care.

With the increase in infections, increased testing will be critical to identifying and helping those impacted get care. Clinicians should consider requesting screenings for those at an increased risk of the infections, including those who inject drugs, a spokesperson said.

If you have questions, please contact the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5093 or East Tennessee Regional Health Office at 865-549-5265.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at...
Iraq war veteran’s companion dog escapes while attending fellow soldier’s funeral
One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive
UT head coach watches his team scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday December...
Vols ready to move forward, UT encourages fans to arrive early to game
Jaydin Phipps- missing Morristown teen
Search underway for missing Morristown teen