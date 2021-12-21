East Tennessee sees an increase in HIV cases among those who inject drugs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health, the Knox County and East Tennessee Health Department said there was an increase in newly diagnosed HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) coinfections among persons who inject drugs in the area.

In an effort to find and help people who may be impacted, the organizations ask that the public do the following:

Test anyone for HIV and HCV who presents for medical care and reports any history of substance use (who are not already known to be HIV or HCV positive). If a patient tests positive for HIV or HCV, immediately link them to care. Inform newly diagnosed patients that the Knox County or East Tennessee Regional Health Department will be reaching out to them for more information and can help them access low-cost or free care/treatment if needed. If you see a patient who has been previously diagnosed with HIV but is not engaged in regular care, reconnect the patient to HIV care.

With the increase in infections, increased testing will be critical to identifying and helping those impacted get care. Clinicians should consider requesting screenings for those at an increased risk of the infections, including those who inject drugs, a spokesperson said.

If you have questions, please contact the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5093 or East Tennessee Regional Health Office at 865-549-5265.

