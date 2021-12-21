Family appreciates support while Clinton leader recovers from stroke

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Signs in downtown Clinton say “E.T. Strong” and “We Love You!” in support of a community leader’s recovery.

Family members said they appreciate the community support for longtime community leader E.T. Stamey since his stroke earlier in December.

Granddaughter Taylor Stamey said the stroke seemed to hit out of the blue, with no warning signs that anyone was aware of. She said he has been spending the past several days recovering.

E.T Stamey is currently Athletics Director for Clinton City Schools and has previously worked in Anderson County Schools. He serves as a City Councilman for Clinton and has also served with the Anderson County Fair.

Taylor said the family wants the community to know how much the signs and other gestures of support have been appreciated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.