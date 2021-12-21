Advertisement

Family appreciates support while Clinton leader recovers from stroke

Granddaughter of E.T. Stamey said he is recovering from a stroke earlier in December.
E.T. Stamey's family thanks the Clinton community for their support since his stroke.
E.T. Stamey's family thanks the Clinton community for their support since his stroke.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Signs in downtown Clinton say “E.T. Strong” and “We Love You!” in support of a community leader’s recovery.

Family members said they appreciate the community support for longtime community leader E.T. Stamey since his stroke earlier in December.

Granddaughter Taylor Stamey said the stroke seemed to hit out of the blue, with no warning signs that anyone was aware of. She said he has been spending the past several days recovering.

E.T Stamey is currently Athletics Director for Clinton City Schools and has previously worked in Anderson County Schools. He serves as a City Councilman for Clinton and has also served with the Anderson County Fair.

Taylor said the family wants the community to know how much the signs and other gestures of support have been appreciated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee announced grant recipients Tuesday.
Gov. Lee announces 12 development grant recipients
The country music star will be performing his new Christmas album.
Josh Turner talks with WVLT ahead of Christmas concert
Warming trend with up and down rain chances.
Clouds and a few light showers moving through today
Six were indicted in connection to a missing Loudon Co. teen.
Six people indicted in missing Loudon Co. teen case