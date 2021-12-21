Advertisement

Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.(Fresh Express via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - You may want to take a close look inside your refrigerator before making meals this holiday season.

Fresh Express announced a recall for numerous kinds of its branded and private label salad products made at the company’s Illinois facility.

Officials say the items in question may be tainted with listeria.

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.

They include items with any sell-by date and a product code of Z324 through Z350. The company provided a full list of recalled items in a news release.

Fresh Express has stopped all work at that facility in Streamwood as a sanitation review is underway.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products to the place of purchase.

