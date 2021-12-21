Gov. Lee announces 12 development grant recipients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced 12 new development grant recipients Tuesday.

The grants, which totaled approximately $8.3 million, are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare sites for development projects, an announcement said.

“Thanks to the support of the General Assembly, the Site Development Grants program will enhance an additional 12 industrial sites for future economic development projects,” Lee said. “I remain committed to rural Tennessee, and these grants will help our communities attract jobs and support economic growth across our state.”

The Site Development Grant program works with TNECD’s Tennessee program. TNECD has awarded 127 Site Development Grants in Tennessee in the last five years.

“The Site Development Grants program is essential to our Tennessee communities as it not only helps to create shovel-ready sites but serves as a catalyst for achieving the ultimate goal of Select Tennessee site certification,” Rolfe said. “We look forward to the seeing the communities’ successes that follow this latest round of awards.”

The grants awarded include:

Anderson County Economic Development Association First Quality Drive, $1,000,000 – Complete due diligence studies, grade and prepare the site.

City of Cookeville Lemon-Farris Site, $25,200 – Complete due diligence studies.

City of Shelbyville 231 North Business Park, $1,000,000 – Construct sewer line to serve the site.

Decatur County Highway 641, $394,650 – Construct a sewer line to serve the site.

Dickson County Canterbury Site, $598,260 – Prepare and grade the site.

Grundy County Pelham Industrial Park, $500,000 – Prepare, grade, and extend utilities to the site.

Industrial Development Board of Perry County I-40 Industrial Park, $794,200 – Replace water line, clear, and grade the site.

Loudon County Economic Development Agency Centre 75 Business Park, $222,000 – Prepare and grade the site and construct a marketing road.

Macon County Lafayette/Macon Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Assist with purchase of the site.

The Henderson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Reeves Property, $736,689 – Prepare and grade the property and pave the road into the site.

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Fayetteville and Lincoln County Fayetteville Lincoln County Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Prepare and grade site.

Washington County Washington County Industrial Park, $1,000,000 – Prepare and grade site, construct an access road and mitigate wetlands on site.



According to a release, an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation reviewed the application.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.