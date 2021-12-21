Advertisement

Iraq war veteran’s companion dog escapes while attending fellow soldier’s funeral

If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at 423-608-5056.
If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at...
If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at 423-608-5056.(WVLT, MIKE BROWN)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Cocke County Iraq war veteran is battling one of his most emotional missions yet, finding his lost dog.

Mike Brown told WVLT News his three tours in combat left him lonely and with a PTSD diagnosis. At one point, the only life by his side was his Maltipoo, Tater.

Last Wednesday, when brown returned home from attending a funeral for a fellow soldier, Tater went missing. Apparently, the dog got out of the home.

Brown has asked for the community’s help finding his five-pound, white furry friend.

There is a $500 reward for Tater’s safe return.

If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at 423-608-5056.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive
Act fast: cabins, lodges nearly booked through the new year
Act fast: cabins, lodges in the Smokies nearly booked through the new year
HIV cases are increasing in East Tennessee.
East Tennessee sees an increase in HIV cases among those who inject drugs
UT head coach watches his team scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday December...
Vols ready to move forward, UT encourages fans to arrive early to game