Iraq war veteran’s companion dog escapes while attending fellow soldier’s funeral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Cocke County Iraq war veteran is battling one of his most emotional missions yet, finding his lost dog.

Mike Brown told WVLT News his three tours in combat left him lonely and with a PTSD diagnosis. At one point, the only life by his side was his Maltipoo, Tater.

Last Wednesday, when brown returned home from attending a funeral for a fellow soldier, Tater went missing. Apparently, the dog got out of the home.

Brown has asked for the community’s help finding his five-pound, white furry friend.

There is a $500 reward for Tater’s safe return.

If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at 423-608-5056.

