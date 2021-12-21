Josh Turner talks with WVLT ahead of Christmas concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multi-platinum recording artist Josh Turner is bringing his Christmas concert to Knoxville.

In October, the country music icon released his first-ever Christmas album called “King Size Manger.” It includes 11 covers of traditional Christmas songs and four original tracks.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” will feature his family on background vocals and an eclectic version of “Mele Kalikimaka My `Ohana,” which was inspired by his trip to Hawaii.

He spoke to WVLT Morning Anchor Harry Sullivan ahead of the concert and said he thinks the album will be a fan favorite.

“I apologize to the fans that it took me this long to get this record out. But I’m very proud of it. I think the fans are gonna really love this record,” Turner said. “There are originals; there are classics with new fresh arrangements and just something for everybody.”

Josh Turner Holiday and the Hits Christmas Tour is at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Tuesday, December 21.

The entrance doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m.

If interested in purchasing a ticket, visit the Knoxville Coliseum website.

