No.7 Lady Vols run away from ETSU, 112-58

Tennessee improves to 10-1, 6-1 at home this season
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady...
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No.7 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, led by freshman Sara Puckett, who turned in a career-high 19. Junior Tamari Key was close behind with 16 points, and Keyen Green finished with 13, while Karoline Striplin set a new career high with 10. Freshman Kaiya Wynn recorded her first double-double as a Lady Vol with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and graduate Alexus Dye notched 11 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Jakhyia Davis was the high scorer for ETSU (1-11) with 17 points, and Aaliyah Vananda tallied 12.

UP NEXT:

The Lady Vols will host Chattanooga following the holiday break in a 6:30 p.m. ET matchup on Monday, Dec. 27. The contest will be streamed on SECN+. 

SEEING DOUBLE:

Freshman Kaiya Wynn and graduate Alexus Dye each recorded double-doubles against the Bucs. At least one Lady Vol has recorded a double-double in every game this season for a team total of 14 on the year. 

DOMINATING THE PAINT:

The Lady Vols scored a season-high 70 points in the paint and out-rebounded ETSU, 61-27. Tennessee has out-rebounded its opponent in 10 of 11 games this season and carded its sixth game of 50+ rebounds this season and second with 60 or more. 

BALANCED ATTACK: On the night, the Lady Vols had six players in double figures. It marked the first time UT had done that since doing so against Murray State on Dec. 28, 2018. Every active Lady Vol scored at least two points and grabbed one or more rebounds.

