One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday looks to be very cold with more sunshine, but the cold doesn’t last long! We’ll warm up quickly heading into the holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see those mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy skies. We’ll start out with temperatures near 32 degrees Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a chilly and sunny day with a high of around 45 degrees. The breeze will be a little bit chilly as well. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll drop to the 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Thursday! After starting out on the cold side, we will warm up nicely into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. A spotty shower is possible late Friday evening, with scattered showers spreading out Friday night into early Saturday morning, but falling back to spotty Saturday. Gusts pick up at times Friday to around 20 to 30 mph, then up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

Christmas Eve late showers (WVLT)

Scattered rain returns late Monday and continues into Tuesday. Scattered showers look to continue beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.