Advertisement

One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive

Meteorologist Paige Noel says warmer temperatures and some rain is likely by Christmas.
One more cold day
One more cold day(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday looks to be very cold with more sunshine, but the cold doesn’t last long! We’ll warm up quickly heading into the holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see those mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy skies. We’ll start out with temperatures near 32 degrees Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a chilly and sunny day with a high of around 45 degrees. The breeze will be a little bit chilly as well. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll drop to the 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Thursday! After starting out on the cold side, we will warm up nicely into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. A spotty shower is possible late Friday evening, with scattered showers spreading out Friday night into early Saturday morning, but falling back to spotty Saturday. Gusts pick up at times Friday to around 20 to 30 mph, then up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

Christmas Eve late showers
Christmas Eve late showers(WVLT)

Scattered rain returns late Monday and continues into Tuesday. Scattered showers look to continue beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

Warming trend with up and down rain chances.
Clouds and a few light showers moving through today
First Alert Forecast: Cool with spotty light showers today
First Alert Forecast: Cool with spotty light showers today
Light showers possible Tuesday for some
More clouds with light showers for some Tuesday
More clouds with light showers for some Tuesday
More clouds with light showers for some Tuesday