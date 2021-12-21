Painful family history motivated U.T. basketball legend’s performance on court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Long before Ernie Grunfeld became a University of Tennessee basketball legend as part of the dynamic 1970′s duo dubbed “The Ernie and Bernie Show,” and well before he would go on to play in the NBA, he was a 9-year-old boy immigrating from Romania to America after losing most of his family in the Holocaust.

Grunfeld’s painful family history and how it motivated him to find success on the basketball court is revealed in a new book titled, ‘By The Grace Of The Game.’ The book, authored by Grunfeld’s son Dan who played basketball himself at Stanford, describes the horrors the family endured during World War II and the subsequent role Knoxville played in lifting the family out of darkness.

Ernie Grunfeld with his son Dan Grunfeld (Dan Grunfeld)

In an interview with WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara, Dan Grunfeld said, “Few people know that he’s the only player in NBA history whose parents survived the Holocaust, those were my grandparents. My dad emigrated from communist Romania when he was 9-years-old, arrived in New York City. He had never touched a basketball, he didn’t speak a word of English.”

After arriving in New York City, Ernie Grunfeld and his family suffered another blow when his brother died from cancer.

“He started playing basketball and what he saw his parents go through, that struggle...he applied that on the basketball court. Our family background influenced everything about the way he played the game,” Dan Grunfeld said.

As the first player in program history to score 2,000 career points, UT calls Grunfeld among the greatest athletes to ever play for the Volunteers. He joined forces with teammate Bernard King to create a partnership that dazzled fans and earned them the nickname, “The Ernie and Bernie Show.” The two graced the cover of the February 1976 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. According to UT Sports, they remain the “only Vols to average at least 20 points per game in three different seasons.”

Although Grunfeld was born after the end of World War II, he was still profoundly affected by the Holocaust, according to his son Dan. “There’s intergenerational trauma when your family goes through something like that. My dad, he never had any grandparents, they were all killed in the Holocaust. My grandmother, my dad’s mom, lost seven immediate family members and my dad’s dad lost everyone. Kids are perceptive and intuitive and you grow up knowing that your family’s no longer here, it’s a very hard history. It’s a lot to carry.”

Ernie Grunfeld with his parents. (Dan Grunfeld)

When asked if Rocky Top was a place of healing, Dan said, “So much happened at Tennessee for him, for our family, it helped move away from a lot of this pain, not only for my dad, for my grandparents. To be able to watch my dad come to Tennessee and become an all American and a star with Bernard, it’s one of the most meaningful things for my family.”

In ‘By The Grace Of The Game,’ Dan Grunfeld reflects on the pride his grandparents felt watching his dad rise to the top at Tennessee.

After each road game the Vols played, the Tennessee team manager had a crucial job to complete. He’d run up the arena’s stairs when the horn sounded, entering the opposing team’s concourse in his bright orange blazer and locating the nearest pay phone. As Kentucky Wildcat fans cursed him in Rupp Arena or Florida Gator faithful taunted him in Alligator Alley, he made a collect call to a number he could repeat in his sleep: 212-268-4480. When Apu answered in the apartment after one ring, the manager told him how the team had done and how many points my dad had scored. My grandparents couldn’t go to sleep until they knew how he’d played. Luckily, the news from the manager was almost always good.

From Auschwitz to the NBA, with an illustrious pit stop in Knoxville, Dan Grunfeld details how his dad parlayed a painful family history into a prosperous basketball career.

“There’s a lot of darkness in this story but there’s a lot more light. And it was really in Knoxville where the light started to shine very bright…. Some of my first words that I was taught were ‘Go Vols’,” said Dan Grunfeld.

Ernie Grunfeld is among only four Tennessee basketball players who had their jerseys retired. His number, 22, was officially pulled from rotation In March of 2008. After graduating from UT, Grunfeld played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Kansas City Kings and the New York Knicks.

He later worked as a general manager in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grunfeld earned many honors throughout his career and won an Olympic Gold medal in 1976.

