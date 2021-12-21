Rural Metro responds to retail store fire in Strawberry Plains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 1:50 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported building fire in Strawberry Plains Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that when crews arrived, they found a retail store building on Andrew Johnson Highway that had a small fire spread to the attic area.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the stores with minimal fire and smoke damage inside.

Rural Metro said all occupants had safely evacuated the building prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.