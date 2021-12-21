Advertisement

Rural Metro responds to retail store fire in Strawberry Plains

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the stores with minimal fire and smoke damage inside.
Rural Metro responds to attic fire
Rural Metro responds to attic fire(Rural Metro Fire)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 1:50 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported building fire in Strawberry Plains Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that when crews arrived, they found a retail store building on Andrew Johnson Highway that had a small fire spread to the attic area.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the stores with minimal fire and smoke damage inside.

Rural Metro said all occupants had safely evacuated the building prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive
Act fast: cabins, lodges nearly booked through the new year
Act fast: cabins, lodges in the Smokies nearly booked through the new year
If you believe you have any information on how to return Tater home, Brown can be reached at...
Iraq war veteran’s companion dog escapes while attending fellow soldier’s funeral
HIV cases are increasing in East Tennessee.
East Tennessee sees an increase in HIV cases among those who inject drugs