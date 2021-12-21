Advertisement

Search underway for missing Morristown teen

Jaydin Phipps is a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair.
Jaydin Phipps- missing Morristown teen
Jaydin Phipps- missing Morristown teen(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old boy.

Jaydin Phipps is a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair.

Officials said he was last seen near the Alpha-area McDonalds.

Anyone with information concerning Phipps’ whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Detective Josh Akard by phone at 423-317-1625 or email jakard@mymorristown.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
When police arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer, in her car with it running...
Police administer Narcan after woman found unconscious with toddler in car
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
A home in Powell caught fire Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Powell home catches fire, all occupants safe according to officials
Vol legacy commits to Tennessee
‘Rocky Top has always been my home’ | Vol legacy commits to Tennessee

Latest News

UT head coach watches his team scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday December...
Vols ready to move forward, UT encourages fans to arrive early to game
A federal appeals court has upheld the mask requirement for Knox County Schools.
Appeals court upholds mask requirement for Knox Co. Schools
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges
Woman uses an at-home COVID-19 test kit
How to not spread COVID-19 during the holiday season in East Tenn.