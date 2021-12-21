Search underway for missing Morristown teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old boy.

Jaydin Phipps is a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair.

Officials said he was last seen near the Alpha-area McDonalds.

Anyone with information concerning Phipps’ whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Detective Josh Akard by phone at 423-317-1625 or email jakard@mymorristown.com.

