Search underway for missing Morristown teen
Jaydin Phipps is a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair.
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old boy.
Officials said he was last seen near the Alpha-area McDonalds.
Anyone with information concerning Phipps’ whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Detective Josh Akard by phone at 423-317-1625 or email jakard@mymorristown.com.
