Sheriff exploring ways to stop drugs from getting into Cocke County jail

The Sheriff said he’s had to arrest some of his employees who were found helping inmates get drugs.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said he is exploring new ways to keep drugs out of the Cocke County jail. Sheriff Fontes installed a chain-link fence outside of the county’s jail. He called it a temporary fix and says more needs to be done to keep drugs out.

A woman overdosed and died inside of the jail back in October. The Sheriff also said he’s had to arrest some of his employees who were found helping inmates get drugs.

“An individual who has never had a drug charge is being paid by a family member to be arrested or a simple charge like public intoxication and then they are smuggling the drugs through orifices’ of their own body and making money on the streets,” said Fontes.

Fontes wants to ask the County Commission for $150,000 to buy an x-ray machine to use at the entrance of the jail. He’s hoping to find funds to build an enclosure around the outside of the jail.

The jail does offer rehabilitation programs for addicts- reformers anonymous and jail chemical addition program (JCAP.) The programs help get people clean and keep them away from going back to jail. Fontes said smuggling drugs in could put the sobriety of someone going through that program in jeopardy.

