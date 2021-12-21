Advertisement

Six people indicted in missing Loudon Co. teen case

Six were indicted in connection to a missing Loudon Co. teen.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - After an almost month-long intensive search to find a missing Loudon Co. 15-year-old, six people are indicted in connection to the case.

Teagen Daughtery was reported missing on Oct. 10 by Jennifer and Jeff Silvey, his mother and stepfather, after reportedly leaving his home a black bicycle with green wheels. He was found on Nov. 5 after the Loudon Police Department conducted a search with help from the District Attorney General’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and many first responders and volunteers.

A Loudon Co. Grand Jury returned an indictment for child abuse and domestic assault against Jennifer and Jeff Silvey, officials announced. The biological father reportedly lives in Alaska and was not involved.

Another indictment charges Amy Chesnut, Teresa Chesnut, Sondai Russell, and Lena Rolen with false report, tampering with evidence, harboring a runaway child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“It was determined that a number of individuals had evidently assisted Teagen in leaving his home and had been ‘harboring’ Teagen at various locations the entire time that he was ‘missing’ and these individuals knew that law enforcement was spending valuable time and resources investigating his disappearance and trying to determine what happened to cause him to leave the home,” a Facebook post from District Attorney General Russell Johnson said.

Loudon Co. Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks arraigned all six people Monday.

