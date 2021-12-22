Campbell Co. Commission votes to collect, display controversial statues in a proposed museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Commission has voted this week to collect and display controversial statues in a proposed new museum, according to the LaFollette Press. The decision was made during a workshop last week, according to the paper.

Commissioner Ralph Davis was behind the motion. Davis said the collection would consist of statues and busts of former presidents, but in his motion on Monday, he wanted to add “statues and the busts of anybody in the United States” to the museum, according to the LaFollette Press.

The motion was passed 11-1 with two additional commissioners who did not vote.

