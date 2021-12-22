Campbell Co. Commissioners votes to collect, display controversial statues in a proposed museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Commission has voted to collect and display controversial statues in a proposed new museum, according to the LaFollette Press. This comes just two weeks after a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate general, was removed from the side of the Nashville interstate.

Commissioner Ralph Davis, who brought the idea before the commission during its workshop last week, initially said that the collection would be statues and busts of former presidents. However, in his motion on Monday night, he specifically stated that he wanted Campbell County to house “the statues and the busts of anybody in the United States”, according to the LaFollette Press.

The motion was passed 11-1 with two additional commissioners who did not vote.

